EQS-Ad-hoc: Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Fixed-price buyback offer completed



13-Dec-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MEDIA RELEASE

AD HOC announcement pursuant TO ARTICLE 53 of the six exchange regulation listing rules Within the framework of the fixed-price buyback offer, a total of 74,835 registered shares were tendered to Forbo. Effective December 14, 2021, the suspension of trading on the second trading line will be canceled. Baar, December 13, 2021 Within the framework of the buyback offer made by the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd on November 26, 2021, for a maximum of 82,500 registered shares (5% of the share capital) at a fixed price of CHF 1,745 per registered share, a total of 74,835 registered shares (4.54% of the share capital) were tendered to Forbo by the end of the tender period on December 10, 2021 (5 pm CET). Effective December 14, 2021, the suspension of trading on the second trading line will be canceled. MEDIA RELEASE (PDF-FILE) Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions. Forbo's linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. It is biodegradable and CO 2 -neutral (cradle to gate), without offsetting. In the manufacture of its heterogeneous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses the latest in phthalate-free plasticizers with a base layer containing up to 45% recycled material. The BioBelt is a biologically degradable conveyor belt made largely from renewable, plant-based materials. The AmpMiser conveyor belt enables energy savings and therefore also a reduction in CO 2 emissions of up to 50%. For Forbo as a responsible manufacturer, the careful use of all resources for a sustainable future is a guiding principle. Forbo employs about 5,500 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 assembly centers, and 49 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,117.7 million in the 2020 business year. Forbo is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland. Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S). Contact person:

This E. Schneider

Executive Chairman

Phone +41 58 787 25 49

www.forbo.com

www.forbo.com -> Sustainability

End of ad hoc announcement