Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Inks Fort Laurderdale South Florida Jeeps with their Apocalypse 6x6 to Design Their New EV Concept Car

With a target of only three months from now Elektros is pleased to announce that the company has signed an agreement with SoFlo for them to produce a concept vehicle as a prototype for the new EV line. This will be accompanied by Isack Kousnsky. Isack is eager to assist with the interior and exterior of this concept. Taking ques from his award-winning paintings to the car world.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Unique, innovative and special will become synonymous with the Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK). They have now accelerated their efforts with a team of innovative, bold designers. That are inspired to produce a world-renowned concept car for the EV industry.

Elektros announced the company has signed an agreement with South Florida Jeeps. SoFlo Jeeps for them to build a concept car with the help of Isack Kousnsky. This new concept will be created in 90 days from the signing yesterday the 13th. Jay Leno purchased one of these cars and said its one of his favorites out of his collection.

"The time has come to take bull by the horns and take charge, and that is what we are doing," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "With South Florida Jeeps innovation and creative way's teaming up with the Elektros team is a fantastic combination. There is not only integrity, creativity, but more so a necessity in today's world to have more EV's on the road. But not just an EV, we are bringing the best of the best to create something superior."

We at Elektros have chosen for our prototype the SoFlo Apocalypse Hellfire. Driving the Hellfire is like no other. The Hellfire supersedes all other cars. With Elektros Patent Pending fusing it with the Hellfire. This new EV will dominate on many levels. When you add what Isack Kousnsky brings to the table for this design, it will be immeasurable for this new EV for Elektros.

With finalizing this agreement cements Elektros into the next phase of their concept electric vehicle cars. With the help of Isack and the team of Elektros combined with the experts at So Flo Jeeps is a combination like no other. Its almost like expecting a new born child into the world. The combination of South Florida Jeeps, Isack and the Elektros team will set the bar at another level. Elektros is very proud with this announcement and looks forward to it coming to fruition.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience to consumers beginning as early as 2023. The company plans a product unveiling in early 2022.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries

David Maddox

Email: dmaddox@bullsimedia.com

Website www.bullsimedia.com

Phone: 813-687-5257

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677569/Elektros-Inc-OTCELEK-Inks-Fort-Laurderdale-South-Florida-Jeeps-with-their-Apocalypse-6x6-to-Design-Their-New-EV-Concept-Car