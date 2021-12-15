Vestel to Develop TVs Featuring DTS Play-Fi Multi-Room Audio and Surround Sound Technologies

DTS, a global leader in developing extraordinary heart-pounding sound and truly immersive audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) ("Xperi"), today announced that Vestel, a global consumer electronics manufacturer, will support DTS Play-Fi on their TVs.

One of the world's leading TV producers, Vestel designs and manufactures TVs for major brands around the globe. At the cutting-edge of European design, it's renowned for bringing the latest television technologies to market first, offering ultra-fast product turnarounds as well as incredibly competitive price points for even the most world-class TV models.

"Vestel's impressive scale and rich stable of CE brands further extends the reach of Play-Fi into people's homes," said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. "Partnering with Vestel continues our mission of bringing true wireless interoperability to the biggest and best consumer electronics manufacturers around the world."

DTS Play-Fi's category-leading wireless audio features include surround sound, whole-home TV audio streaming, Hi-Res 24bit/192kHz support, multi-room music and app-based wireless headphones allowing partners to create truly differentiated products that elevate the user experience. Because Play-Fi works over industry standard Wi-Fi, no additional hardware is required to add advanced wireless capabilities across a wide range of products and price points.

"Wires are the biggest impediment to the adoption of better sound in the living room," said Baris Altinkaya, Deputy General Manager of Marketing and Product Management, Vestel. "DTS Play-Fi breaks through that barrier by wirelessly sending multi-room audio and immersive surround sound from the TV to speakers in the room and throughout the home, reproducing the best immersive audio experiences free of the unsightly cables, wires and adapters that hinder adoption."

"Consumer electronics companies have seen the benefits of adopting our DTS Play-Fi technology," added Gabriel Cosgrave, general manager, EMEA, Xperi. "Adding Vestel's licensed brands to the ecosystem gives consumers even more choice when creating an extraordinary wire-free audio experience in their homes."

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with hundreds of interoperable speakers, televisions, sound bars, set-top boxes and A/V receivers available from the top names in premium audio including Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Audiolab, Definitive Technology, DISH TV, Elite, Integra, Klipsch, Loewe, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Onkyo, Paradigm, Philips, Phorus, Pioneer, Polk Audio, Porsche Design, Quad, Rotel, Sonus faber, SVS Sound, Wharfedale and Wren Sound.

For more information about DTS Play-Fi, visit www.play-fi.com. For more information about DTS, visit www.dts.com or connect with DTS on Facebook, Twitter (@DTS) and Instagram (@DTS).

About Vestel

Comprised of 28 companies, Vestel Group is a multi-industry manufacturer that operates in consumer electronics, home appliances, professional displays, LED lighting, and EV Chargers. Testimony to the global importance of Zorlu Holding across multiple technology sectors, Vestel is not only thriving at home in Turkey, but also through a further 10 subsidiaries that have been set up in various other parts of the world. Thanks to its renowned manufacturing and R&D complex, Vestel exports to 157 countries and keeps its position as a global player.

More information: www.vestelinternational.com

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, Play-Fi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

