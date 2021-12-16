Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
(Noch-) Geheimtipp: Massiver Ausbruch und Ad-hoc-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Tradegate
16.12.21
13:10 Uhr
2,425 Euro
+0,110
+4,75 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3952,43013:36
2,4002,42513:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2021 | 08:29
231 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hexagon Purus ASA: Hexagon Purus awarded contracts for complete vehicle integration of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks for two North American truck manufacturers

Hexagon Purus has been contracted by two major truck manufacturers in North America to deliver complete vehicle integration of two Hydrogen-powered class 8 trucks. The total sales value is approximately USD 2.2 million (approx. NOK 20 million).


Driving energy transformation

Hexagon Purus will assemble and deliver the complete trucks which involve integration of an electric drivetrain, a fuel cell module as well as the Hexagon Purus ProCabTM Hydrogen Storage system and Hexagon Purus ProPackTM high energy density Li-ion battery packs.


"The momentum for zero emission mobility continues to strengthen. We see growing interest in our fuel cell electric drivetrain technologies, and hydrogen will play an important role in the future of trucking," says Todd Sloan, EVP Systems, Hexagon Purus. "We are pleased to be selected by major OEMs once again - and to be trusted with complete vehicle integration."


Timing

The trucks will be delivered starting Q2 2022.


For more information, please contact:

Todd Sloan, EVP Systems, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +1 250-470-8232 | todd.sloan@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Purus ASA:

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.


HEXAGON PURUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.