Telefónica Germany is now using the Intelsat CellBackhaul managed service through Telefónica Global Solutions (TGS) to bring 4G LTE mobile coverage rapidly, cost-efficiently, and reliably to customers in some of its most rural coverage areas.

Telefónica Germany is always working to strengthen and expand its national network coverage. Now it can access the digital services that are key in today's world as well as remote areas of Germany that cannot be reached by traditional technologies such as microwave or fibre.

Intelsat CellBackhaul, an end-to-end managed service recently launched for Europe, proves an ideal solution because it helps MNOs of any size to expand 4G mobile coverage. Now, with Intelsat CellBackhaul technical solution as part of its network strategy, and Telefónica Global Solutions support and contribution, German network provider Telefónica Germany can ensure its subscribers stay connected at more places anywhere they go.

Telefónica Global Solutions is a prime contractor with the support of Intelsat, deploying a satellite solution to Telefónica's mobile 4G network extension in Germany. Thanks to this project, Telefónica Global Solutions continues to be the market reference point for cellular backhaul services over satellite.

"This is a key project in the region for Telefónica Global Solutions to continue being a reference as satellite cellular backhaul provider. And it will allow to provide 4G connectivity in a fast and cost-efficient way in those places where terrestrial solutions are not viable," said the Head of Satellite Services Business Unit in Telefónica Global Solutions, Enrique Macho.

"Intelsat CellBackhaul, using the Intelsat Epic HTS satellites, can help MNOs of any size expand coverage or build resiliency into their existing networks," said Intelsat Regional Vice President of Europe and MENA Sales, Rhys Morgan. "We look forward to a long and productive partnership with Telefónica Global Solutions, helping them quickly and cost-effectively expand their coverage to meet demand and bring connectivity into areas previously considered unreachable or unprofitable."

To learn more about Telefónica Global Solutions, visit: Home Telefónica Global Solutions (telefonica.com)

To learn more about Intelsat CellBackhaul, visit here.

About Intelsat:

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat's next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Learn more at Intelsat.com.

