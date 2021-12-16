Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021

WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 
Stuttgart
16.12.21
10:32 Uhr
23,590 Euro
+0,050
+0,21 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
16.12.2021

Changes in Castellum's financial calendar

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the ongoing merger of Castellum and Kungsleden and coordination of the financial reporting, Castellum has decided to change the financial calendar.

Castellum's updated financial calendar looks as follows:

For further information, please contact:

Ylva Sarby Westman, duputy CEO and CFO Castellum AB, +46 8-503 052 27

16 February 2022

Year-end report 2021

7 March 2022

Annual Report 2021

31 March 2022

AGM 2022

25 April 2022

Interim report January-March 2022

15 July 2022

Half-year report January-June 2022

20 October 2022

Interim report January-September 2022

13 February 2023

Year-end report 2022

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/changes-in-castellum-s-financial-calendar,c3473498

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3473498/1511083.pdf

Press release 211216

© 2021 PR Newswire
