Grand Havana, Inc.: Grand Havana, Inc Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with Ambassador Foods

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV), Grand Havana, Inc, a specialty coffee company that sells its branded coffee products under the name Grand Havana Coffee and owns and operates the Grand Havana Cafes is proud to release today that after a successful partnership that started at the beginning of this year, it is announcing a distribution agreement with Ambassador Foods - a leading distributor of food products for retail, wholesale, and B2B markets. The Agreement will streamline our SYSCO coffee program portfolio by adding the strength and leverage of Ambassador Foods to further strengthen our sales. Ambassador Foods is a multimillion-dollar distributor with SYSCO and one of the largest in cheese and dairy products in the world.

This new distribution deal follows the announcement earlier this year when Ambassador Foods was appointed as a distributor for Grand Havana Coffee. This initial partnership will now co-operate further to leverage Ambassador Foods strengths in sales channels covering Retail & Wholesale, B2B, and System Integration to further the reach of The Grand Havana Coffee products with SYSCO on a national level.

Tanya Bredemeier, President of Grand Havana, Inc, said, "We are very pleased to be expanding our partnership with Ambassador Foods to now include South Florida Foodservice and Retail. The Ambassador Foods range has already been very well-received by our customers since the initial distribution deal with them at the turn of the year. Ambassador Foods unrivalled portfolio of complimentary component categories and brands was a key attraction for Grand Havana, as was their dedicated sales team. Ambassador Foods is a strong and well-established brand, and it is recognized for the reliability, professionalism and high quality of its products, so it is very exciting to have such a market leading brand offering Grand Havana Coffee."

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may, "will," "should," "plans," explores," expects," anticipates," continue," estimate," project," intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

