Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Heimo Scheuch Podcast Episode #7: Capital Markets with Christoph Boschan I invited Christoph Boschan, CEO of the Vienna Stock Exchange to talk about how the institution and the tradition of public trading has shaped our society. Heimo Scheuch Podcast (00:15:47), 17.12. Heimo Scheuch Podcast Episode #6: M&A Strategy Mergers and Acquisitions have become a major part of our future growth. That is why I dedicate this Episode our M&A strategy. Heimo Scheuch Podcast (00:02:52), 17.12. Heimo Scheuch Podcast Episode #5: Megatrends Today I would like to focus on Megatrends in construction as well as infrastructure and elaborate Wienerberger's approach to upcoming challenges. Heimo Scheuch ...

