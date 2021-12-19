Immofinanz: Real estate company Immofinanz is making an important contribution to the fight against climate change with its new Net Zero Emission Strategy. Plans call for a reduction of 60% (below the 2019 level) in all greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 - and by 2040, this leading European commercial real estate company intends to be emission-free along the entire value chain. That means Immofinanz will clearly exceed the goal set by the European Union to attain climate neutrality by 2050. The real estate sector plays a decisive role in the fight against the steadily progressing climate change. Roughly 40% of worldwide emissions are attributable to the construction or operation of buildings. In order to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 C, numerous measures are urgently needed ....

