Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - Reliq Health Technologies (TSXV: RHT) (OTC Pink: RQHTF) (WKN: A2AJTB), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has signed contracts with four new US clients, including three physician practices in Texas and Puerto Rico and a long term care facility in California.

Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO, stated: "We continue to onboard new clients and patients even as we approach the holidays. We are pleased to be adding three new primary care practices in Texas and Puerto Rico, and a long-term care facility in California. In addition, we have resumed onboarding with a previously announced 10 clinic network in Dallas, TX who had paused onboarding early on in the pandemic. These healthcare organizations will be using the iUGO Care remote patient monitoring, chronic care management and behavioural health integration modules, and the long-term care facility will also us the iUGO Home emergency alert, fall detection and medication reminder solution."

The four new clients will add more than 3,000 new patients to the platform in the next six months at an average revenue of more than US$50 per patient per month with onboarding scheduled to begin in the new year. The company remains on track to exit calendar year 2021 at a revenue run rate of $2 million per month.

According to Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, home healthcare spending in the US alone, by Medicare and Medicaid exceeded US$80 billion in 2019 and has been growing at approximately 10% annually.

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, with offices in Florida and Texas, Reliq specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar healthcare market. The company's powerful iUGO Care technology platform is a comprehensive SaaS solution that allows complex patients to receive high-quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

