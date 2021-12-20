Press Release: WISeKey's WISe.ART NFT Marketplace adds new collection of NFTs from new artists

Anzeige
WISeKey's WISe.ART NFT Marketplace adds new collection of NFTs from new artists

WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey's overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution

WISe.Art platform is developing into a fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options and custom-made NFT design

Geneva, New York, Miami, Madrid --December 20, 2021 -- WISeKey International Holding, a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced new artists joining the WISe.ART NFT Marketplace that increasingly see a future for the tokens that upends the economics of content creation and influence on the internet.

Artists added into the platform include names such as: 

-- Javier https://cryptoart.io/artist/javierarres Arrés 
   https://cryptoart.io/artist/javierarres: Javier Arrés is a 
   world-renowned motion / GIF artist and a 2019 London Art Biennale winner. 
   Inspired by the sweeping views from his childhood home overlooking his 
   hometown of Motril, Spain, Arrés is known for his manically detailed 
   illustrations of fantastical scenery from cities, architecture, and 
   machines. He further brings these worlds to life through what he calls 
   "Visual Toys". Through these Visual Toys, Arrés invites the viewer 
   into a fantastical world, inspiring the viewer to simply play with their 
   imaginations. 
 
  -- Gala Mirissa https://galamirissa.wixsite.com/cryptoart/about-me: Gala 
   Mirissa is a digital artist based in Barcelona and Reus (Tarragona). She 
   works still artistic digital artworks, but one particularity of Gala are 
   their multifaceted skills in the combination of Photography and Art with 
   motion graphics and thus create something that looks alive, feeling the 
   movement as a universal language and the song of our bodies. Finalist in 
   VISUAL ARTIST AWARDS MIAMI 2018 for The Best Technical Innovation, she 
   was selected in the International Filmmaker Biennale Women Cinemakers and 
   interviewed for claim the participation of women in Multimedia Art. 
   (http://womencinemakers.com/) (https://filmfreeway.com/GALAMIRISSA). 
 
  -- Oscar Carrasco https://photography-now.com/artist/oscar-carrasco: There 
   are several common axes amongst the generated images. A certain light 
   that borders on the mystical. A light that becomes the soul of these 
   abandoned urban giants, pierced by silence. Absence is another concept 
   closely linked to oblivion. The lack of human presence directs our 
   attention to these places, making them antithetical to the non-places 
   described by the French anthropologist Marc Augé in what was a 
   distinctive reflection of postmodernism. In Oscar's own words: "I'm 
   interested in ruins as a criticism of civilization and the devastating 
   power of human beings, as a reminder of their vanity and failure in the 
   face of time and the environment." 
 
  -- TC https://www.deviantart.com/tc-stalker Stalker 
   https://www.deviantart.com/tc-stalker: 
   https://www.deviantart.com/tc-stalker Artist // Hobbyist // Digital Art 
   // Deviant for 12 years. An expressionist artist with a soothing color 
   palette, transformers and humans mingle and interact in a very elegant 
   and emotional mood. 
 
  -- Alejandro Pereira 
   https://magazine.3dconceptart.com/2014/05/22/q-a-with-alejandro-pereira-ezcurra/ 
 : Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra is a very talented traditional/digital 
   sculptor. He has dedicated more than seven (7) years in production of 
   film and animated series and licenses. Such as, Marvel, DC, Universal 
   studios, Star Wars and many more. He has also been involved in 3D 
   animation and digital sculpting for well-known companies and uses his 
   skills frequently for making spectacular statues for Kotobukiya, Gentle 
   Giant, McFarlane Toys and many others. 
 
  -- Nacho https://www.keyshot.com/customers/nacho-riesco-gostanza/ Riesco 
   https://www.keyshot.com/customers/nacho-riesco-gostanza/: Nacho Riesco 
   Gostanza is a 2D/3D Artist from Madrid, Spain. You may be most familiar 
   with his intricate and captivating style in jewelry, but his talent 
   extends far beyond that. With a background beginning in fine art and 
   illustration, then expanding to include digital sculpting tools, the 
   precision with which he captures each art piece is incomparable. Using 
   KeyShot he compares the rendering process to the cinema, finding solace 
   in a workflow that allows him to realize his creations as fast as he can 
   imagine them. We talk to him and find out more about his background and 
   why the ZBrush/KeyShot combo is so invaluable. 
 
  -- Juanma Espinosa http://juanmaes.com/en/: Draftsman, illustrator, and 
   graphic designer, Juanma Espinosa is known for his expressive 
   storyboards. He has gained solid experience in the movie world, animation 
   and in advertising. 
 
  -- Gallardo https://www.gallardodigital.com/: Manuel J Gallardo specializes 
   in 3D design and is particularly gifted with fantastic elves, hard 
   surfaces, reflections, light, and shade. He has worked for the automotive 
   industry for the most sought-after brands. 
 
  -- Max https://apex-magazine.com/interview-with-artist-max-mitenkov/ 
   Mitenkov https://apex-magazine.com/interview-with-artist-max-mitenkov/: 
   Max Mitenkov, a digital artist in Belarus. With an eye for combining 
   post-apocalyptic environments with more personal figures, Mitenkov 
   creates fascinating worlds at odds with themselves. 
 
  -- Luca Bonfanti http://www.lucabonfanti.com/luca-bonfanti: 
   The contemporary artist Luca Bonfanti tries out different languages, 
   capturing in each of these new feelings to communicate to those who 
   observe his works. A painting made of essential forms, primitive in some 
   ways, very delicate in the chromatic choice, poetic in the dreamlike 
   atmospheres recreated. If according to Freud the dream is an apparently 
   irrational sequence of unconscious events that can be given a meaning, 
   art is certainly a way to represent and interpret these events. 
 
  -- Vika https://vikakova.com/ Kova https://vikakova.com/: Harnessing the 
   power of art to serve as a conceptual tool, her digital canvases, video 
   furniture and installations, and soon-to-be virtual reality employ visual 
   and sound simulations to confront social mores to bring awareness to the 
   possibility of sustainable well-balanced society. 
  -- P&L https://www.pumpwerkloli.com/: We are two daemons. Daemons are 
   supernatural intermediaries that communicate creative ideas to human 
   beings. Most human beings ignore us because they are too 'busy' with 
   their silly distractions and comedic excuses. Our favorite excuse is, "we 
   don't have time." We have tried to tell them there is no such thing as 
   time. But they have no time to talk about time. Daemons do not do hard 
   labour. That job is for human beings. They do the grunt work. The ugly 
   work. The blood, sweat and tears work. Our job is to whisper clever ideas 
   to the human beings when they are stuck in traffic or sitting on the 
   toilet. This is wildly amusing. 
 
     -- Mike https://www.saatchiart.com/account/profile/1642697 Nwugogo 
       https://www.saatchiart.com/account/profile/1642697: 
       https://www.saatchiart.com/account/profile/1642697 Michael Nwugogo 
       is a master of abstract art, he pursues the line across the void 
       taking his colours on a stroll. It is very quiet art with splashes 
       of drama. His sense of composition is remarkable, the equilibrium 
       is in perfect harmony between fine and bold, hot, cold, busy or 
       quiet.

WISe.ART provides both a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale. WISeKey has added the support of Polygon and CasperLabs blockchains, drastically reducing and even eliminating gas fees for creators, buyers and sellers on the WISe.ART marketplace. WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey's overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution.

Responding to the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods, the WISe.Art platform is developing into a fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options and custom-made NFT design.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams, if relevant.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2021 12:49 ET (17:49 GMT)

