Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 13 to December 17, 2021:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
13.12.2021
713,799
44.0063
31,411,627.24
XPAR
13.12.2021
198,389
44.0491
8,738,848.17
CEUX
13.12.2021
38,485
44.0752
1,696,232.53
TQEX
13.12.2021
48,859
44.0703
2,153,229.86
AQEU
14.12.2021
610,323
43.6389
26,633,816.43
XPAR
14.12.2021
166,674
43.6374
7,273,222.67
CEUX
14.12.2021
39,205
43.6228
1,710,232.27
TQEX
14.12.2021
54,601
43.6381
2,382,685.59
AQEU
15.12.2021
674,722
43.4273
29,301,331.10
XPAR
15.12.2021
202,031
43.4158
8,771,341.33
CEUX
15.12.2021
37,100
43.4035
1,610,270.74
TQEX
15.12.2021
60,000
43.3942
2,603,652.30
AQEU
16.12.2021
737,543
44.3461
32,707,170.38
XPAR
16.12.2021
180,000
44.2950
7,973,102.52
CEUX
16.12.2021
35,000
44.2654
1,549,288.23
TQEX
16.12.2021
40,000
44.2601
1,770,403.68
AQEU
17.12.2021
622,649
44.1257
27,474,792.47
XPAR
17.12.2021
188,977
44.1209
8,337,827.76
CEUX
17.12.2021
44,999
44.1279
1,985,712.95
TQEX
17.12.2021
49,857
44.1593
2,201,648.87
AQEU
Total
4,743,213
43.9125
208,286,437.09
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
