In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 13 to December 17, 2021:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 13.12.2021 713,799 44.0063 31,411,627.24 XPAR 13.12.2021 198,389 44.0491 8,738,848.17 CEUX 13.12.2021 38,485 44.0752 1,696,232.53 TQEX 13.12.2021 48,859 44.0703 2,153,229.86 AQEU 14.12.2021 610,323 43.6389 26,633,816.43 XPAR 14.12.2021 166,674 43.6374 7,273,222.67 CEUX 14.12.2021 39,205 43.6228 1,710,232.27 TQEX 14.12.2021 54,601 43.6381 2,382,685.59 AQEU 15.12.2021 674,722 43.4273 29,301,331.10 XPAR 15.12.2021 202,031 43.4158 8,771,341.33 CEUX 15.12.2021 37,100 43.4035 1,610,270.74 TQEX 15.12.2021 60,000 43.3942 2,603,652.30 AQEU 16.12.2021 737,543 44.3461 32,707,170.38 XPAR 16.12.2021 180,000 44.2950 7,973,102.52 CEUX 16.12.2021 35,000 44.2654 1,549,288.23 TQEX 16.12.2021 40,000 44.2601 1,770,403.68 AQEU 17.12.2021 622,649 44.1257 27,474,792.47 XPAR 17.12.2021 188,977 44.1209 8,337,827.76 CEUX 17.12.2021 44,999 44.1279 1,985,712.95 TQEX 17.12.2021 49,857 44.1593 2,201,648.87 AQEU Total 4,743,213 43.9125 208,286,437.09

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

