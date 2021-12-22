Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Montreal-based Dynacor Gold Mines (TSX: DNG) has announced the record date for its next monthly dividend for its common shares. The company recently increased its dividend by 25% and now pays $0.10 annually, or $0.0083 per month, which will be payable on January 19, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2022. This dividend, which qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes, represents the 22nd dividend and the 12th consecutive monthly dividend paid to shareholders.

The company reported unaudited monthly sales of US$17.7 million or approximately CDN$22.2 million for the month of November, an increase of US$4.1 million or 30% over November 2020. The company received an average of US$1,814 per ounce of gold during the month.

Total sales for 2021 to the end of November amounted to US$180.1 million or approximately CDN$225.4 million, an increase of US$87.7 million or 105% when compared to the first eleven months of 2020. The company is on track to exceed its revised financial guidance announced in September, with projected sales of between US$185 and US$190 million for the full year, with historic annual production of more than 100,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Dynacor, an international gold ore industrial company, processes ore purchased from artisanal and small-scale miners in Peru. The Veta Dorada plant, strategically located fifteen minutes off the Pan American Highway near Chala in southern Peru, is running at its new capacity of 430 tonnes per day, following its expansion. This is an increase in throughput of 25% above the previous 345 tonnes per day capacity.

Dynacor, a founding partner in the PX IMPACT® gold program, produces environmental and socially responsible gold. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium for this gold which provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for the artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

With decades of experience in Peru, consistently operating and exporting gold since 1998, the company intends to expand its processing operations to other jurisdictions. The company also owns the advanced stage Tumipampa gold exploration property in south central Peru's Apurimac department.

The shares are currently trading at $2.99, with 38.8 million shares outstanding. For more information, please visit the company's website www.dynacor.com, or contact the company at 514-393-9000 ext 230 or by email at investors@dynacor.com.

