- (PLX AI) - Electrolux Professional shares rose 5.6% after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target raised to SEK 71 from SEK 67
- • Electrolux Pro has a strong order intake and long-term potential despite near-term headwinds, Carnegie said
- • Sales should recover from a depressed base and EBITA margin should improve gradually, the analysts said
- • Structural trends, product innovation, M&A and pent-up demand after pandemic restrictions will support growth: Carnegie
