SSH Communications Security Corporation: Press Release: Manufacturing Company Chooses PrivX OT Edition from SSH

Press Release: Manufacturing Company Chooses PrivX OT Edition from SSH

Helsinki, Finland



SSH announced today that a manufacturing company has selected PrivX as their Privileged Access Management Solution for Secure Access between the cloud and their production facilities. The customer is a new win for SSH.

"Yet another great success for our PrivX OT Edition over the competing products. This win further underlines the strength of SSH PrivX OT Edition in securing Critical Privileged Access to business-critical and sensitive production environments" said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.

The subscription-based agreement initially offers secure access for various stakeholders in a controlled manner. SSH will also provide supporting professional services to ensure that PrivX fulfills the needs of this advanced and modern customer. Deal value, including license subscription and professional services, is approximately 1M euros during the initial 3-year term, with potential upside.

PrivX is a lean, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use access management solution for privileged access in on-premise, hybrid, and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly enable, monitor, and control access to critical infrastructure, production assets, and data according to user roles and privileges (RBAC).

Companies worldwide are using PrivX for various use cases, including securing their DevOps processes, provisioning access in IT/OT convergence between the production site and the cloud, protecting code repository access, and improving 3rd party access security both in interactive and application to application solutions.

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares.

