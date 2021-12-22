Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Süddeutsche Zeitung liefert Indizien für die radikale Neubewertung dieses Pennystocks!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2021 | 12:05
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice 247/21: Changes to the Market Cap Segments (250/21)

Correction refers to the Market Cap Segment for NCAB Group AB, see updated file
attached. 

As from January 3, 2022, the following companies in the attached file will
change segment at Nasdaq Nordic. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global
Listing Services or Economic & Statistical Research, telephone + 46 8 405 60
00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Global Listing Services  Economic & Statistical Research

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034310
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.