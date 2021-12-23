Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.12.2021

GlobeNewswire
23.12.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Re-Match A/S to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Copenhagen, December 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Re-Match A/S shares (short name: RMATCH) will commence today on the Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market. Re-Match belongs to the utilities sector and
is the 26th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in
2021 and is the 212th company on the Nasdaq Nordic markets*. 

Re-Match is an international recycler of artificial turf pitches with
headquarters in Denmark. The company's patented recycling process makes it
possible to dispose artificial turf in a sustainable way. With its patented
technology, the company offers an environmentally sustainable recycling process
that has received the EU Environmental Technology Verification (ETV), as well
as EuCertPlast and ISO 9001 certification. 

"We are very grateful for the support from our current and new cornerstone
investors in this process - as well as the great interest and trust that our
many new private investors have shown us", says Nikolaj Magne Larsen, CEO
Re-Match. "Our patented solution for artificial turf recycling has already
proven its potential and with the new capital, we will now be able to
accelerate our growth and thus create good results for our investors - and not
least for the environment. Our goal is to make competitive and sustainable
recycling of artificial grass globally accessible, and the next step is to
complete our Dutch factory and begin building in USA and France." 

"We are pleased to welcome Re-Match to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market," says Carsten Borring Head of Listings Nasdaq Copenhagen. "A listing on
our Premier market shows the way for other companies that besides raising
capital also wants to step one step further up on their stock market journey
and create additional visibility for investors. We are proud that First North
has attracted strong institutional investors such as SEB, LD Fonde, Akademiker
Pension and the private equity fund Nordic Alpha Partners. Re-Match is the 5th
Premier listing this year, which clearly shows that Nasdaq First North Growth
Market is here to stay, and that it is the right platform for growth
companies". 

Re-Match has appointed Oaklins Denmark A/S as Certified Advisor.

Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is our senior growth market segment
designed to assist companies in raising investor visibility and prepare them
for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that are ready
and make a conscious decision to comply with higher listing requirements than
the standard First North rules. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
