Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Re-Match A/S to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Copenhagen, December 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Re-Match A/S shares (short name: RMATCH) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Re-Match belongs to the utilities sector and is the 26th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 212th company on the Nasdaq Nordic markets*. Re-Match is an international recycler of artificial turf pitches with headquarters in Denmark. The company's patented recycling process makes it possible to dispose artificial turf in a sustainable way. With its patented technology, the company offers an environmentally sustainable recycling process that has received the EU Environmental Technology Verification (ETV), as well as EuCertPlast and ISO 9001 certification. "We are very grateful for the support from our current and new cornerstone investors in this process - as well as the great interest and trust that our many new private investors have shown us", says Nikolaj Magne Larsen, CEO Re-Match. "Our patented solution for artificial turf recycling has already proven its potential and with the new capital, we will now be able to accelerate our growth and thus create good results for our investors - and not least for the environment. Our goal is to make competitive and sustainable recycling of artificial grass globally accessible, and the next step is to complete our Dutch factory and begin building in USA and France." "We are pleased to welcome Re-Match to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market," says Carsten Borring Head of Listings Nasdaq Copenhagen. "A listing on our Premier market shows the way for other companies that besides raising capital also wants to step one step further up on their stock market journey and create additional visibility for investors. We are proud that First North has attracted strong institutional investors such as SEB, LD Fonde, Akademiker Pension and the private equity fund Nordic Alpha Partners. Re-Match is the 5th Premier listing this year, which clearly shows that Nasdaq First North Growth Market is here to stay, and that it is the right platform for growth companies". Re-Match has appointed Oaklins Denmark A/S as Certified Advisor. Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is our senior growth market segment designed to assist companies in raising investor visibility and prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that are ready and make a conscious decision to comply with higher listing requirements than the standard First North rules. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm