Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - Choom Holdings Inc. (CSE: CHOO) (OTCQB: CHOOF) ("Choom" or the "Company"), a Canadian retail company focused on delivering a high quality cannabis experience through its elevated service, is pleased to to announce a non-brokered private placement of 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable warrant exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance (the "Closing Date"). The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general working capital and corporate purposes.

About Choom

Choom is a fast-expanding retail cannabis company that has established an extensive store network across Canada. Choom is focused on delivering a high quality cannabis experience through education, curated product selections, elevated environments and inspiring stories. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's "Choom Gang"-a group of friends in Honolulu during the 1970s who loved to have fun and smoke weed-or as the locals called it, "Choom". Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian market with the ethos of 'cultivating good times'.

