Immfofinanz: Immofinanz is following its market entry in Italy with the expansion of its successful Stop Shop retail park brand across the Adriatic region in line with the corporate strategy. In Croatia, plans call for an increase in the number of Stop Shops from the current level of four to more than 20 locations over the medium-term. The completion of a newly developed Stop Shop and the expansion of an existing location are scheduled for the first half of 2022. Detailed market and location analyses indicated high demand by the Croatian population for decentralised, local supplies. This conclusion led to a decision by Immofinanz to secure 22 sites in medium-sized Croatian cities for the development of Stop Shop retail parks. The purchase price for these sites totals approximately Euro ...

