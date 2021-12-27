Anzeige
Montag, 27.12.2021
Aktie für KW 52 - Glow Lifetech - potentielle Long-Covid-Perle für 2022
WKN: 912613 ISIN: FR0000062671 Ticker-Symbol: 2G3 
Stuttgart
27.12.21
09:25 Uhr
15,520 Euro
+0,300
+1,97 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé confirms having made an indicative offer for the acquisition of iXblue

Following a press article published in Agefi on December 23, Groupe Gorgé confirms that has submitted a non-binding indicative offer for the acquisition of iXblue, whose activities in maritime, defense, hydrography and drones are complementary to those of its subsidiary ECA Group, which specializes in autonomous robotics.

The two companies have been working together for several years, notably on the Belgian-Dutch program. A merger would be likely to generate very significant synergies.

The Group would not have recourse to a capital increase if it were selected for this transaction. Such acquisition would be carried out by a newly created holding company, which would also own ECA after the contribution of Groupe Gorge and which would have funds provided by an investor and by debt. As ECA and iXblue have comparable enterprise values, Groupe Gorgé would hold a significant majority stake alongside this financial investor and the management.

Groupe Gorgé will only communicate on the aftermath of this project to the extent necessary and in accordance with the confidentiality required for a process of this type.

About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in 3D printing, drones, engineering, and protection systems and employs nearly 1,850 people. The Group generated revenue of €231?million in 2020.

More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).

Contact:
Investor relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr 		Media relations
Manon Clairet
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
Follow Groupe Gorgé on:
groupe-gorge.com

Disclaimer
Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Gorgé's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect Groupe Gorgé's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Universal registration document, available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in Groupe Gorgé or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.
