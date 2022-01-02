Wolftank-Adisa: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria, announces the successful acquisition of 50% of the Italian Mares Srl. The remaining 50% of Mares Srl is owned by Kuwait Petroleum Italia S.p.A., one of the main players in the energy sector operating in the field of fuel distribution and sustainable mobility, known under the European brand "Q8", so that Mares Srl will in future be managed as a joint venture. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Mares Srl produced a profitable turnover of 20 M€ in the last fiscal year, focussing on construction works and services around traditional gas stations, including turnkey environmental services and large remediation projects. Mares Srl is expected to grow significantly by leveraging the Wolftank ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...