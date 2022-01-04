Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Heute Countdown nach Ad-hoc: Kommt die Rekordfahrt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 Ticker-Symbol: XXH 
Frankfurt
04.01.22
09:13 Uhr
3,130 Euro
+0,110
+3,64 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.01.2022 | 08:41
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: SSH has been certified as a Nasdaq ESG Transparency Partner

PRESS RELEASE: SSH has been certified as a Nasdaq ESG Transparency Partner

Helsinki, Finland

SSH announced today that it has been certified as a Nasdaq ESG Transparency Partner. This certification is used by Nasdaq to signal engagement in market transparency and in raising environmental standards. The Nasdaq ESG Matrix includes data points from Environmental, Social, Corporate Governance as well as Future Sustainability Goals all of which SSH considers in its operation.

"This certification is a welcome recognition of SSH's go-to-action on contributing to global climate risk management as well as transparency and social equality and this is a good milestone for work started in 2020", says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH. "SSH is committed to reducing its carbon footprint in all our operations and we aim for a high overall ESG performance. To do this we have several measurable initiatives ongoing together with our personnel as well as our partners. We consider among other things the sustainability of our sites, water efficiency, energy use and atmosphere, waste management as well as indoor environmental quality when procuring services, leases, or equipment and work towards contributing our share in making business in a sustainable way", Dr. Tunkelo continues.

SSH is in the process of building our comprehensive ESG and climate strategy performance metrics which we will publish in the Annual Report of the fiscal year 2022.

For more information:
Kristian Nieminen
SSH Communications Security Plc
+358 50 3777970
kristian.nieminen@ssh.com

About SSH
SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares.

###


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.