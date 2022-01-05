DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: PEPCO GROUP N.V.



05.01.2022 / 07:20

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PEPCO GROUP N.V. - Andy Bond to Step Down as CEO

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in mainland Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released an announcement regarding the decision of its Chief Executive Officer, Andy Bond, to step down at the end of March 2022 on health grounds. The announcement is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

Louis du Preez, Chief Executive Officer of Steinhoff said: "On behalf of Steinhoff we thank Andy for his outstanding leadership of the Pepco Group and its underlying businesses."

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 5 January 2022

05.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

