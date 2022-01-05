The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope to be Featured on QVC Gourmet Holiday Program

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is scheduled to premiere on QVC® Gourmet Holiday (QVC 1) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 4:00PM EST with Mozaics Real Veggie Chips in new sustainable NEO Plastics packaging.

"After our initial QVC launch last spring, we are excited to once again connect with QVC's customers to showcase our new sustainable packaging and non-GMO real veggie chips," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "QVC's multiplatform experience is an excellent way for us to educate consumers about how delicious better-for-you snacking can be, with great taste, nutrition and better-for-the environment packaging. It's a privilege to continue to grow our relationship with QVC and their loyal customers."

QVC is a world leader in video commerce, which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. In the United States, QVC 1 reaches 94 million households(1) and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages.

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips are available for purchase on QVC in two variety packs, each with 16 snack-sized bags:

BBQ set: 10 bags Sea Salt + 6 bags BBQ

Salsa Set: 10 bags Sea salt + 6 bags Salsa

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips feature real veggies as the number one ingredient, including green peas, yellow peas and black bean, delivering plant protein and dietary fiber in every snackable serving. Our customers call Mozaics their 'guilt-free' snack indulgence - popped like popcorn (not fried like potato chips!), then seasoned, with a light spray of extra virgin olive oil.

Mozaics showcases its new non-GMO product range that uses a one-of-a-kind degradable packaging film that transforms into clean, renewable energy through the decomposition process. Revolutionary NEO Plastics packaging material makes it easier for consumers to do their part for the planet by reducing landfill waste. Unlike other snack bags that are either non-degradable or require commercial composting, the new Mozaics packaging does not require separate recycling or disposal and breaks down in any landfill once disposed of in the normal waste stream.

For more information about Mozaics, please visit www.mozaicschips.com.

For more information about QVC, please visit www.qvc.com.

(1) Source: https://corporate.qvc.com/

About Mozaics

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips deliver tasty snacking crunch that you can feel great about with plant protein per serving and dietary fiber. Our #1 ingredients are real veggies you can see in each popped chip with flavors including Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa. Big taste, big nutrition, guilt-free - now that's a REAL veggie chip! Mozaics come in 0.75 oz snack bag and 3.5 oz 'share' sizes and can be purchased individually at www.mozaicschips.com and Amazon. Subscription options also available.

Mozaics have been recognized as NEXTY 2020 Finalist, Best New Salty/Savory Snack; as Mindful Food Awards/Best Veggie Chip; and as a Snaxpo Finalist.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

