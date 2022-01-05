SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag completes the acquisition of Irish data analytics start-up MarketHub with founder Roy Horgan to join SES-imagotag's executive team

SES-imagotag completes the acquisition of Irish data analytics start-up MarketHub with founder Roy Horgan to join SES-imagotag's executive team

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in IoT solutions and smart labels for physical retail, deepens its investment into intelligent retail by completing the 100% acquisition of Irish data analytics start-up MarketHub Technologies Limited. With its founder Roy Horgan to join the SES-imagotag global executive team as Group SEVP of Strategy, Marketing and Communications.

SES-imagotag has held a majority holding in the Irish retail analytics start-up since 2019 and is delighted to announce the 100% acquisition of the remaining shares of MarketHub with immediate effect.

Group Chairman and CEO Thierry Gadou welcomes the MarketHub founder Roy Horgan and team to the SES-imagotag group where they will be responsible for further developing a data center of excellence from their headquarters at Cork, Ireland.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of the SES-imagotag group comments: "As SES-imagotag continues to scale its VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform across its 30,000 stores, the MarketHub acquisition further develops our presence in retail data science and helps extend the range of disruptive technologies connected to the VUSION platform. The numerous synergies between our solutions will strengthen our leading position in the convergence of physical and digital retail."

Roy Horgan, Founder and CEO of MarketHub concludes: "At MarketHub, it is our belief that every store underperforms. We created the vision of the self-learning store where stores can become agile, smarter, and adapt. Joining SES-imagotag allows us not only to be part of one of Europe's fastest growing technology companies, but to also scale our data-led insights to unprecedented levels. On a personal note, I am also excited and energized by joining the SES-imagotag family; this is a great outcome for both companies."

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues of €290 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allows them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris

