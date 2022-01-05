Regulatory News:

Bastide Le Confort Médical (Euronext Paris Compartment B: BLC, FR0000035370), a specialist in home healthcare services, announces that it has carried out acquisitions in a number of strategic areas in France. With strengthened financial leeway following its recent refinancing operation, the Group has resumed an active external growth policy in order to increase the digital part of its activity and its business volume in its more value-added activities.

Acquisition of a leader in the online distribution of medical equipment and a start-up specialized in connecting health professionals

Groupe Bastide has acquired Distrimed, the French number 2 in online sales of medical equipment for health professionals. This digital player recorded revenue of €12.3 million in 2020 and delivers profitability that exceeds the Group's standards. Distrimed will be consolidated in Groupe Bastide's accounts from December 1, 2021. At the same time, the Groupe Bastide has also acquired Care Service, which provides innovative digital solutions for connecting health professionals. Care Service, which does not yet generate any revenue, will also be consolidated in the Group's accounts from December 1, 2021. Through these two operations, Groupe Bastide is reaffirming its ambition to become a major player in the online sale of medical equipment in order to enhance its profitability in a healthcare market where the move towards digital is a growing and long-term trend further accentuated by the current health context.

Acquisition of a regional player to strengthen its nationwide coverage in perfusion

On January 4, Bastide finalized the acquisition of the entire share capital of Saad Perfusion, a perfusion specialist located in the Grand-Est region of France where it recorded revenue of €0.7 million in 2020 and generated a higher margin than the Group. Integrated in Groupe Bastide's accounts from January 1, 2022, Saad Perfusion will strengthen Bastide's network on its domestic market in a booming and profitable business segment.

The implementation of these acquisitions, aimed at rapidly increasing profitability, reinforces the Group's strategic vision whereby digital is the cornerstone of the transformation of the supply of medical devices and services, as is the strengthening of domestic coverage in activities with high added value.

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, the BASTIDE group is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 5 countries, BASTIDE develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, perfusion, respiratory, stomatherapy and urology. BASTIDE is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, Bloomberg BLC: FP).

