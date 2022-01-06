Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - Reliq Health Technologies (TSXV: RHT) (OTC Pink: RQHTF) (WKN: A2AJTB), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has partnered with Cognizant to expand care management capabilities to large scale clients. Cognizant, a multinational information technology company with a capitalization of close to US$50 billion, is part of the NASDAQ-100, where it trades under the symbol CTSH.

Cognizant currently provides services to more than 300 health systems and approximately 347,000 care providers, who together provide care to more than 200 million lives globally. Reliq plans to leverage Cognizant's Care Management resources for future deployments of its iUGO Care software to large scale clients thereby expanding Reliq's capabilities and reach, allowing Reliq to provide its iUGO Care solution to managed care organizations, large health systems and health insurance providers.

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, with offices in Florida and Texas, Reliq's iUGO Care solutions improve health outcomes, allow clinicians to provide high quality care to patients anytime, anywhere, while reducing the cost to the healthcare system, benefiting patients, clinicians and payers.

Reliq's iUGO Care and iUGO Home products are a critical component of a fully connected healthcare system. Reliq's remote patient monitoring platform, iUGO Care, is currently used by a diverse array of healthcare organizations in the US, including primary care practices, specialist practices, home care agencies, skilled nursing facilities, HIV clinics and hospice care agencies. The provision of real-time access to remote patient monitoring data allows for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

