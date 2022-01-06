Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.01.2022
Breaking News! Cybeats erhält Zutritt zur milliardenschweren Automobilindustrie!
WKN: A2AJTB ISIN: CA75955T1030 Ticker-Symbol: MHN2 
Tradegate
06.01.22
08:43 Uhr
0,790 Euro
-0,010
-1,25 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7900,82009:33
0,7900,81509:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION79,00-0,77 %
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC0,790-1,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.