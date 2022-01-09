ATX TR with a strong start in 2022 and new highs. News came from Andritz (2), Vienna Stock Exchange, S Immo, AT&S (2) and Valneva. Look at the results of the first round of our 10th stock market tournament: http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,87% to 8.074,26 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 2,87%. Up to now there were 4 days with a positive and 1 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 2,87%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Tuesday with 2,37%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,23%. These are the best-performers this week: Frequentis 18,73% in front of SBO 10,18% and OMV 8,91%. And the following stocks performed worst: Verbund -5,61% in front of Semperit -4,44% and Porr -3,93% ....

