Andritz: The Andritz biomass-fired PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler with flue gas cleaning system delivered to Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding for the biomass power plant in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, has been in commercial operation since December 2020 - after fulfilling all performance guarantee parameters in November 2020 as planned. The Ichihara plant reached the end of the warranty period in December 2021. The total project execution time from award of the order to the beginning of commercial operation was only 39 months, thus confirming Andritz's strong capabilities in management and timely execution of demanding projects.Andritz: weekly performance: 1.19% Vienna Stock Exchange: In the year 2021, the total trading volume at the Vienna Stock Exchange ...

