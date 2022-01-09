AT&S: Following the completion of the communicated pre-clearance procedure at the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) regarding the equity disclosure of bilateral agreements in the amount of € 24.6 million, the Management Board of AT&S has decided to adjust and republish the half-year report 2021/2022 accordingly. All other statements on outlook, liquidity and net debt remain unaffected by the restatement, the company emphasized.AT&S: weekly performance: -2.77% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (07/01/2022)

