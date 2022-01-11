Dufry International AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dufry, leading global travel retailer, has successfully extended for another 10 years its duty-free concession at La Romana Int. Airport & Seaport (AILR & CPLR) in the Dominican Republic, where it has been operating for more than 14 years. La Romana welcomes more than 700,000 passengers on both airport and seaport and caters for upscale private jets and golf players.
The new contract extends from January 2022 through December 2032, includes improvements of the air terminal as well as the built-out of its much-awaited theme pool and complementary water amenities. With respect to the airport, the contract extension will allow Dufry to continue developing the 305 m2 retail space to best service the around 400,000 travelers coming mainly from the US, Canada and the Ukraine by offering a vast assortment of exceptional products and attractive price offers.
