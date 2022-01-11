Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has announced results from drilling conducted during 2021 at its recently acquired Wild Horse Gold property. In July 2021, the company acquired 100% of several mineral claims in the Wild Horse Creek area, located 15 kilometers northeast of Cranbrook, in the Fort Steele Mining Division in southeastern British Columbia. The area lies within the Kimberley Gold Trend, a zone that extends southwestward from the Rocky Mountains into the western part of the Purcell Mountains.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Ximen" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_2x08e1km/Ximen-Mining-announced-results-from-drilling-conducted-during-2021-at-its-recently-acquired-Wild-Horse-Gold-property-near-Cranbrook-British-Columbia

The Wild Horse Creek property covers several bedrock precious metal occurrences and potential source areas for the famous Wild Horse Creek placer gold deposits, where gold was first discovered in 1864. More than 10 million ounces of gold is estimated to have been recovered from the gold bearing streams in the East Kootenay area and the locations of more than 50 gold showings have been recorded, with placer gold operations continuing to this day on several gold bearing streams around Cranbrook.

The Wild Horse Creek property, which consists of two separate packages totalling 12,767 hectares, is located near Fort Steele and borders Ximen's 453-hectare Hughes Range claims.

In 2021 Ximen completed 2 holes for 373.7 meters to extend previous drill results from 2016 that tested a gold-breccia zone where previous surface grab sample results ranged up to 8.0 grams per tonne gold. In 2016, high gold values were intersected in drill hole LF16-01, which was drilled at an inclination of 60 degrees and intersected stockwork quartz veinlets and breccia in altered sedimentary rocks. Previous reports indicate a drill intercept of 0.76 grams per tonne gold over 14.4 meters was obtained between depths of 60.0 meters and the end of the hole at 74.4 meters, which ended in the mineralized zone.

Hole GM21-01, an extension of the 2016 hole, deepened it from 74 to 217.6 meters, intersecting a continuation of the quartz veinlet stockwork and breccia-style mineralization, with consistently elevated gold values obtained between 75 and 84 meters, and local elevated gold values further down the hole. The interval from 74 to 84 meters returned values ranging between 0.10 and 1.21 grams per tonne gold averaging 0.42 grams per tonne gold. From 74 to 146 meters an average grade of 0.28 grams per tonne gold was obtained.

Combining the mineralized interval from the bottom of hole LF16-01 with the upper part of hole GM21-01, the interval from 60.0 to 84.0 meters had an average grade of 0.60 grams per tonne gold and a lower interval between 84 and 146 meters had an average grade of 0.26 grams per tonne gold. The entire interval from 60 to 146 meters had an average grade of 0.36 grams per tonne gold. The combined results from 2016 and 2021 indicate significant gold values over a large interval.

The second hole, GM21-02, was drilled to a depth of 230.1 meters from the same collar location as the previous hole but at a steeper inclination of 71 degrees. Although it did not intersect the mineralized quartz breccia/stockwork zone that was intersected in hole GM21-01, it intersected localized mineralization of similar character containing significant gold values, which may be the periphery of the main zone. Management's interpretation is that the target zone breccia was offset by the strong fault intersected near the top of hole GM21-02.

Management cautions that this historical information requires further work and should not be relied upon.

Ximen owns 100% of three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC, the Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project, and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option with the option partner making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the project.

The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson, BC, which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen's shares are trading at $0.20. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations, contact Sophy Cesar, at 604-488-3900 or by email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109649