beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) analytics for retail chains announces today the issuance of an initiation research coverage report by Baader Bank with a Price Target of EUR 27.40 and a buy recommendation.
Strong Price Target and Buy Recommendation
Baader Bank has published today its initiation Research Report with a price target of EUR 27.40 with a buy rating due to "Very strong demand, no seasonality in business thanks to the subscriptions/ recurring revenues profile, with a high retention rate and low level of competition".
Bank
Analyst
Issue Date
Rating
Price Target
Baader Bank
Zeïneb Rourou
11.01.2022
Buy
EUR 27.40
Streamlining of capital markets positioning with enhanced public disclosure through Research
The initiation coverage of the Baader Bank with its Initiation Research today, further testifies the new capital markets initiative of beaconsmind AG. Baader Bank as well as Hauck Aufhäuser will provide ongoing research coverage in the future. In addition, Edison Group, an award-winning investment research and investor relations consulting firm, will prepare an independent research coverage report in connection with the company's initial public offering in Frankfurt. Further Research Houses have been contacted for additional coverage in the future.
About beaconsmind
Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.
For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com
Please download the Research Report via this link: www.beaconsmind.com/investor-relations
