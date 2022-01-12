DJ Baloise streamlines brand structure and positions itself for the future

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Baloise streamlines brand structure and positions itself for the future 2022-01-12 / 07:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Basel, 12 January 2022. A key focus for Baloise in 2022 will be a Group-wide rebranding project that will bring the objectives of Season 2 of its Simply Safe strategy into sharper focus. Baloise is streamlining its brand portfolio and under the new branding, all national subsidiaries will operate under a single identity - 'Baloise'.

'2022 is set to be a historic year for Baloise. As we begin Season 2 of our Simply Safe strategy, we are using this new starting point as an opportunity to reposition Baloise as a brand. We have invested a great deal in our culture and our services over recent years, and our branding now needs to be brought into line with the evolution of the company. As the name of our strategy suggests, we want our customers to feel 'simply safe', and the idea is for this to be more tangibly reflected in our products and services and our group-wide brand. That is why all national subsidiaries will be operating under a single 'Baloise' brand in the future,' says Group CEO Gert De Winter.

The new positioning is based on a vision that is close to our hearts as an insurance company and provider of financial services: security today and security in the future for our employees, our customers, our partners - and for the society in which we live and work.

Rebranding as a strategic driver

Gert De Winter explains the essence of the new branding: 'We want our new brand to show how we are continually evolving and diversifying our core business. We are finding new methods and solutions that will enable us to take even better care of our customers. When it comes to insurance and financial matters, we choose a personal approach. Because for us, life is about caring, about reliability, loyalty and trust. And as an inspiring partner to our counterparts, we want them to thrive and to enjoy their lives-while we got their backs. So here we are, one unified company, proud of the past and excited about the future. And ready to actively shape it.'

To be ready for tomorrow, Baloise has created a new visual and verbal identity. That reflects our strategy and clarifies who we are and what our stakeholders can expect from us. An identity that will help us to stand out from the crowd, kindles the interest of existing and prospective employees, customers, partners and investors. The new streamlined branding will also allow us to leverage synergies in our external communications, to work together more efficiently and to make our brand more recognisable.

Streamlining of the brand and new logo

The rebranding has resulted in a dynamic and digital brand design that uses new visual elements and a further developed logo to create an overall experience that is both fresh and appealing.

This new public face is rounded off by vibrant colours for an upbeat feel, a set of images that are welcoming and authentic and yet instantly recognisable, and a brand language that confidently tells our story.

For the first time in the history of the Baloise Group, we are bringing together all employees, all countries and all companies - namely, Basler Versicherungen, Baloise Bank SoBa, Baloise Asset Management, Bâloise Assurances, Basilese Assicurazioni and Baloise Insurance - under one brand. We are ushering in a new era and we want to reflect this evolution in a modern, optimistic and uniform brand identity.

Preparations for the implementation of the rebranding will be made over the course of this year so that we can begin inspiring stakeholders with our new brand identity from autumn 2022 onwards.

Contact Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland Website: www.baloise.com Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214 Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The approximately 7,700 employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Baloise Holding AG Aeschengraben 21 4002 Basel Switzerland Phone: +41 61 285 85 85 Fax: +41 61 285 70 70 E-mail: media.relations@baloise.com Internet: https://www.baloise.com ISIN: CH0012410517 Listed: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1267599 End of News EQS News Service =------------

1267599 2022-01-12

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267599&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2022 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)