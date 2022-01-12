DJ Successful launch of Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial

Press Release

Qualified investors as defined by FinIA and FinSA were able to acquire fund unit certificates during the subscription period for the initial issue from 1 November to 10 December 2021. A total of 1 441 705 fund units were issued at a unit price of CHF 100.00 plus issue commission, raising CHF 144.2 million in equity for the Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial.

The issue proceeds were fully placed for the acquisition of a high-quality property portfolio with a value of around CHF 220 million. The Investment Fund Commercial thus starts with 13 properties. From the outset, the portfolio is broadly diversified both geographically and in its types of use.

The fund units were paid up on 17 December 2021. At the same time, trading started on the secondary market at Banque Cantonale Vaudoise/PropertyMatch and Lienhardt Partner Zürich AG. A secondary market price of CHF 102.00 resulted as at 31 December 2021.

The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial invests directly across the whole of Switzerland. Its focus is on commercial properties at economically favourable and established locations. Broad diversification and high cash-flow stability are the priority.

The fund documentation is available at www.swissfunddata.ch and www.spssolutions.swiss.

Zurich, 12 January 2022 . Launch of Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial successfully completed . Fund launched with equity of CHF 144.2 million . Acquisition of initial portfolio with a value of CHF 220 million completed . Payment and start of secondary market trading on 17 December 2021

If you have any questions, please contact: Fabian Linke, Head Business Development & Fundraising Tel. +41 58 317 17 98, fabian.linke@sps.swiss Andrea Schaller, Media Relations Tel. +41 58 317 17 51, andrea.schaller@sps.swiss

Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG Swiss Prime Site Solutions is a group company of the listed Swiss Prime Site AG. The real estate asset manager, which has CHF 3.4 billion in assets under management and a pipeline of over CHF 600 million, develops tailor-made services and real estate solutions for third-party clients. Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG has been approved as a fund manager by FINMA pursuant to Art. 2 (1)(d) in conjunction with Art. 5 (1) FinIA.

