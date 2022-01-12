DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: RTW Venture Fund (RTW) - Initiation: 'One-stop shop' for biotech lifecycle investment

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: RTW Venture Fund (RTW) - Initiation: 'One-stop shop' for biotech lifecycle investment 12-Jan-2022 / 08:05 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

London, UK, 12 January 2021

RTW Venture Fund (RTW) - Initiation: 'One-stop shop' for biotech lifecycle investment

RTW Venture Fund (RTWVF) is managed by healthcare specialist RTW Investments (RTW), which was founded in 2009 by Dr Roderick Wong. It has an innovative approach, focusing on attractive individual assets rather than on companies, so it engages across the corporate lifecycle, from business formations through to investing in much larger listed biotech and medtech companies. RTW is focused on identifying and developing next-generation therapies to significantly improve patients' lives. Since launch, RTWVF's number of investments in private companies has accelerated and the manager is very excited by the global opportunities available.

RTWVF provides investors with broad exposure to the global biotech (c 85% of the fund) and medtech (c 15%) sectors. Since inception in late October 2019, the fund has outpaced the performance of both small- and large-cap biotech indices. Its approach of being science-based and a full lifecycle investor, including early-stage, means that the manager is constantly adding to its knowledge bank. RTWVF is prepared to build businesses around attractive assets and supports investee companies as they mature, via a range of financing options. Holdings in private companies are often maintained following their initial public offerings (IPOs) to ensure maximum value is realised, while RTWVF also invests in companies that are already public. RTW has announced it is setting up regional offices in the UK and Shanghai, which should broaden the fund's opportunity set. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Mel Jenner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com

Sarah Godfrey +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1267706 12-Jan-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267706&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2022 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)