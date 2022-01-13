TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 6
This announcement corrects the release published on 6th January 2021. The net asset value has been corrected from 91.14 to 91.42.
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )
(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
|91.42
|GG00BJVDZ946
|05th January 2022
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184
Date:06th January 2021
