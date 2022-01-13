TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

This announcement corrects the release published on 6th January 2021. The net asset value has been corrected from 91.14 to 91.42.

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )

(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited 91.42 GG00BJVDZ946 05th January 2022

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date:06th January 2021