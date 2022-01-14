Motos America Inc. (formerly Weconnect Tech International Inc.): Motos America Inc. Names Kris Odwarka As President

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Motos America Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Karl Kristian Odwarka (Kris) to its management team as its President.

Mr. Odwarka brings a wealth of experience in the Powersports industry to Motos America. Over a 29-year span, he has worked in various roles with European motorcycle and automotive manufacturers, including BMW, Husqvarna, and ALPINA.

In his career at with BMW of North America, Mr. Odwarka served as Vice President - North America for BMW Motorrad and as the President of Husqvarna North America, both tasks across the USA and Canada. BMW Motorrad achieved record sales, market share and profits under his leadership, as well as recording the highest CSI for both sales and service, along with the highest employee and dealer satisfaction rating, out of BMW Motorrad's five regions world-wide.

On the automotive side at BMW, his path included stops as Area Manager, Technical Communications Manager, Media Manager, and Regional Aftersales Manager and Regional Sales & Marketing Manager. As ALPINA's overseas Sales Director, Kris visited and drove ALPINA's business with BMW dealers in most of the world's time zones. Kris started his career in retail, working in Parts, Service and Sales at motorcycle, then auto dealers.

Mr. Odwarka holds both Bachelors and Masters of Business Administration degrees from the University of Colorado.

At Motos America Inc., Mr. Odwarka will be charged with rounding out the management team, and expanding the company's network of dealerships under ownership and management.

About the Company

Motos America Inc. intends to operate a network of Powersports dealerships across the Pacific Northwest and its surrounding areas, and is continuing to actively acquire dealerships in the United States. The Company's shares are currently traded under the symbol WECT (formerly WECONNECT Tech International, Inc.). The Company is subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as Amended.

For more information please contact:

Motos America Inc.

Cal Jones, Investor Relations

510 So. 200 West #110

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

cal@motosamerica.com

https://motosamerica.com

(801) 386-3700

(801) 403-8609 - Cell

SOURCE: Motos America Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683473/Motos-America-Inc-Names-Kris-Odwarka-As-President