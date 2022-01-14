Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTU) of Triboron AB

Trading in Triborin ABs paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is January 17, 2022. Short name: TRIBO BTU B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017132962 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 242293 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.