Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.01.2022 | 14:05
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: RRECTION: Notice on Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB

Correnction: sentences in the text of Notice on Convocation of Extraordinary
General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB published on 14 January,
2022 has been changed 

from:

The Company, taking into account the situation regarding the spread of
coronavirus, requests all shareholders of the Company to use the opportunity to
vote in writing by filling in general ballot paper. 

to:

The Company, taking into account the situation regarding the spread of
coronavirus, requests all shareholders of the Company to use the opportunity to
vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in writing by filling
in general ballot paper. 

from:

The shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes may
propose additions to the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders by
submitting with every proposed additional item of the agenda a draft resolution
of the general meeting of shareholders or, when no resolution is required, an
explanation. Proposals on addition to the agenda shall be submitted in writing
or sent by e-mail. Written proposals shall be submitted to the Company on
business days or sent by registered mail at the address of the registered
office of the Company indicated in the notice. Proposals submitted by e-mail
shall be sent to the following e-mail: info@paskoluklubas.lt. The agenda shall
be supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 days before the
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. If the agenda of the general meeting
of shareholders is supplemented, the Company shall notify on the additions no
later than 10 days before the meeting in the same ways as in the case of
convocation of the meeting. 

to:

The shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes may
propose additions to the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders by
submitting with every proposed additional item of the agenda a draft resolution
of the general meeting of shareholders or, when no resolution is required, an
explanation. Proposals on addition to the agenda shall be submitted in writing
or sent by e-mail. Written proposals shall be submitted to the Company on
business days or sent by registered mail at the address of the registered
office of the Company indicated in the notice. Proposals submitted by e-mail
shall be sent to the following e-mail: info@paskoluklubas.lt. The agenda shall
be supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 days before the
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. If the agenda of the general
meeting of shareholders is supplemented, the Company shall notify on the
additions no later than 10 days before the meeting in the same ways as in the
case of convocation of the meeting. 

Correction does not concern the remaining text of notice and the information
indicated in presentation. 

Head of Adminstration
Paulius Tarbunas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.