At midweek ATX TR saw a new high at 8112 points followed by profit taking. News came from Immofinanz, S Immo, AT&S, ÖBAG, Semperit, UBM (2), Agrana and Andritz. Look at the Results from the round of Last 16 in our 10th Stock Market Tournament here: http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,19% to 8.058,61 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 2,67%. Up to now there were 6 days with a positive and 4 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,67% away, from the low 2,67%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Tuesday with 1,74%, the weakest is Monday with -0,55%. These are the best-performers this week: Polytec Group 10,14% in front of Marinomed Biotech 8,64% and SBO 8,5%. And the following stocks performed ...

