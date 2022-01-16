CA Immo: Austrian based real estate company CA Immo has concluded two long-term leases for around 6,200 m² of office space in the Grasblau office project in Berlin. The tenants are Zeit Digital GmbH, a subsidiary of ZEIT Verlag, with around 3,900 m² of rental space, and a company in the financial services sector with around 2,300 m² of rental space. With the conclusion of the lease agreements, the building, which has around 13,500 m² of rental space, is now pre-let to a good 50 % before completion. Completion is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2022. The overall investment made by CA Immo amounts to approximately Euro 71 mn.CA Immo: weekly performance: 1.36% Andritz: International technology group Andritz has successfully started up a new 950 t/d HERB chemical ...

