Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSXV: BMV) (FSE: J1Q) (OTC Pink: BMVVF) announced the final assay results from the summer 2021 field exploration work on its copper-nickel-cobalt-palladium-platinum McGregor Lake and Speers Lake properties in western Nunavut.

These two properties, of the company's five 100%-owned properties, are approximately 100 kilometres south of Kugluktuk and consist of 12 mineral claims covering 14,584 hectares. They are considered to host layered disseminated to semi-massive sulphide primary mineralization and secondarily, structurally controlled, massive sulphides.

Rock sampling of some of the numerous gossans located high-grade copper, nickel and palladium mineralization, along with high concentrations of cobalt and platinum. Highlights of the assay results from the 2021 Summer Program from each area examined are shown here, including samples of 15.4% and 11.5% copper, 5.9% nickel, 1,440 and 1,550 ppm cobalt, 4.06 ppm platinum and 44.5 ppm palladium.

Management believes the 2021 assay results confirm the historic results.

The shares are trading at $0.11. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.BathurstMetals.com, contact Harold Forzley, CEO, at hardy@BathurstMetals.com.

