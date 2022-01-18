Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Dienstag: All Eyes On…! Der Final Countdown: Die große Stunde! – Nochmal Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Frankfurt
18.01.22
08:06 Uhr
4,620 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.01.2022 | 08:31
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fix Price to equip all new Russian stores with self-checkouts

DJ Fix Price to equip all new Russian stores with self-checkouts

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price to equip all new Russian stores with self-checkouts 18-Jan-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price to equip all new Russian stores with self-checkouts

The first batch of self-service checkouts are scheduled for installation by the end of January

18 January 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that it will roll out self-service checkouts at all new company-operated stores in Russia. The first batch of self-checkouts are scheduled to be delivered by the end of January, and the future roll-out will be conducted according to the store opening schedule. Given the pace of network development in Russia, during 2022 Fix Price plans to have over 1,200 self-service checkouts in operation.

Stores where the first self-service checkouts will be installed include new locations in Kostomuksha (Karelia), Magnitogorsk (Chelyabinsk region), Gulkevichi (Krasnodar region), Sibai (Bashkortostan) and Voskresensk (Moscow region). Each of the new Fix Price stores will be equipped with two standard checkouts and two self-checkouts.

Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, commented: 

"Our initial experience of self-service checkouts fulfilled our expectations. They are popular with customers and 
reduce staff workload during peak hours, and thus help to increase footfall while also optimising costs. During the 
pandemic, self-checkouts also support increased levels of safety by reducing customer contact points with store 
employees."

Fix Price's first self-service checkouts were installed in 2021 as part of a pilot at the store at 7/1 1st Botkinsky Proyezd in Moscow, where more than 20% of purchases are processed via self-checkouts each month.

About the company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and frequently updated product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

Today there are more than 4,900 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 1,800 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.

In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts 

Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations 
Elena Mironova        Ekaterina Lukina 
ir@fix-price.com       elukina@fix-price.ru 
+7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 137147 
EQS News ID:  1269702 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269702&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

FIX PRICE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.