Santo Mining Corporation: NFT Auction on OpenSea for French Pop Artist Jerome Peschard Collaboration With SANTO

AVENTURA, FL / ACCCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) today announces that it will start the auction on OpenSea ( https://opensea.io/collection/rushofmars ) of Jerome Peschard 's master art piece collection titled; "Rush of Mars". This physical master piece has 51 minted XR-NFTs, that incorporates a 3D eXtended reality Non-Fungible token, series 00 of 50 is the only XR-NFT that is tied to the actual physical asset including over twenty-five 3D elements in the actual XR-NFT. This one of a kind XR-NFT is tied to the physical master piece will commence a bid of $50,000USD. The winner of the auction, besides owning the NFT they will have the choice of taking physical possession of the art piece and or have the art piece on display in Jerome Peschard's Gallery in Thao Dien, Saigon. The remaining 50 XR-NFTs only have one distinct 3D element and will open at 1ETH each.

Jerome Peschard stated; "It is exciting the way new technology especially blockchain has opened new markets for artist worldwide, we are closely looking into Metaverse and how we can create virtual galleries and have virtual openings, we truly are living in interesting times." additionally Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo stated; "It is wonderful to see these first series come to life, as per Jerome we will start the second series in mid February, we are looking to see how we can have limited sales of NFTs on our ATM/BTC machines, art belongs to the world and the world should have access to it."

ABOUT JEROME PERSCHARD:

Jerome Peschard, A.K.A Skullface, a contemporary French pop artist exiled in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam since the 2010s. Self-taught and influenced by the Universal "Pop Culture-Urban-Comics", his focus is on the importance of illustration, the texture and the support that allows him to express his Asian everyday life with its risks and unforeseen events. Thus mixing fiction and reality.

ABOUT OPENSEA:

While CryptoKitties felt like a toy to many, it represented a dramatic shift in how we interact with items in the digital world. While previous digital items lived on company servers, blockchain-native items lived on shared, public blockchains owned by no single party. They could be viewed anywhere, exchanged openly, and truly owned in a way that was never before possible in the digital world. Fascinated by the movement that was forming, Devin Finzer and Alex Atallah joined early adopter communities in Discord and started talking to users. With the OpenSea beta launch in December 2017, the first open marketplace for any non-fungible token on the Ethereum blockchain was born. Today, we're proud to remain the largest general marketplace for user-owned digital items, supporting multiple blockchains, with the broadest set of categories and the best prices for new emerging digital item classes.

ABOUT SANTO:

The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama, which manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs SKULLYS, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.

