Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Elektros Signs Letter of Intent to Merge with EV Rent A Car LLC

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), the world's first all-electric vehicle rental company, is pleased to announce that the company has signed a Letter of Intent to merge with EV Rent A Car LLC. This merge sets milestones in the era of electric mobility and paves the way to revolutionize sustainability in the automotive industry. Both companies see this opportunity as a way to unite their business models and expedite their future vision of the electric vehicle industry.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Elektros Inc. announced today that the company has signed a Letter of Intent to merge with EV Rent A Car LLC. With this decision, the company sees exponential growth rapidly approaching and looks forward to joining forces to promote electric mobility in today's abruptly changing automotive industry.

Elektros Inc. continues to aggressively expand their position and looks forward to merging with EV Rent A Car LLC, a vehicle rental company based in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, who aligns with Elektros' mission to provide all-electric rental cars to address the dramatically increasing demand from consumers. EV Rent A Car LLC sees synergy with Elektros in how the automotive industry is amid a dramatic change with more and more people becoming aware of the financial burden of owning a car in today's market and the increasing desire to have more flexibility in consumers' vehicle options.

Elektros Inc. recognizes that change happens and for that reason sees that electric vehicle rentals and subscription models will shape the future of the automotive industry. The company will be the first to give consumers a more economical and sustainable option with all-electric car rentals. In addition to building out the car rental model, the company is rising to the next level with multiple projects on the horizon including the unveiling of a world-renowned concept car for the EV industry in early 2022.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience to consumers beginning as early as 2023. The company plans a product unveiling in early 2022.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

