Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Wissenschaftliche Publikation unterstreicht die Wichtigkeit der letzten Studienergebnisse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
19.01.2022 | 08:31
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 January 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 January 2022 it purchased a total of 251,619 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           125,000     126,619 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.3040     GBP1.0700 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.2820     GBP1.0880 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2933     GBP1.0820

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 747,708,476 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,475      1.3040        XDUB     08:10:16      00025689293TRDU1 
1,506      1.2940        XDUB     08:14:47      00025689337TRDU1 
1,261      1.2940        XDUB     08:14:47      00025689336TRDU1 
270       1.2980        XDUB     08:17:30      00025689379TRDU1 
430       1.2980        XDUB     08:17:30      00025689377TRDU1 
128       1.2980        XDUB     08:19:39      00025689402TRDU1 
152       1.2980        XDUB     08:25:56      00025689533TRDU1 
1,222      1.2980        XDUB     08:25:56      00025689532TRDU1 
1,421      1.2980        XDUB     08:25:56      00025689531TRDU1 
604       1.2980        XDUB     08:25:56      00025689530TRDU1 
1,312      1.2920        XDUB     08:48:42      00025689859TRDU1 
1,396      1.2960        XDUB     08:49:54      00025689877TRDU1 
1        1.2940        XDUB     08:56:20      00025689943TRDU1 
674       1.2980        XDUB     09:47:11      00025690580TRDU1 
94        1.2980        XDUB     09:47:11      00025690579TRDU1 
1,518      1.2980        XDUB     09:47:11      00025690578TRDU1 
1,314      1.2980        XDUB     09:47:11      00025690577TRDU1 
824       1.2980        XDUB     09:47:28      00025690588TRDU1 
6,855      1.2980        XDUB     09:47:28      00025690587TRDU1 
1,861      1.2980        XDUB     09:47:28      00025690586TRDU1 
1,284      1.2980        XDUB     09:47:28      00025690584TRDU1 
1,533      1.2960        XDUB     10:08:02      00025690869TRDU1 
1,426      1.2960        XDUB     10:08:02      00025690867TRDU1 
910       1.2940        XDUB     10:28:28      00025691650TRDU1 
424       1.2940        XDUB     10:28:28      00025691649TRDU1 
633       1.2940        XDUB     10:35:51      00025691851TRDU1 
718       1.2940        XDUB     10:35:51      00025691850TRDU1 
224       1.2940        XDUB     10:43:19      00025691933TRDU1 
1,081      1.2940        XDUB     10:43:19      00025691932TRDU1 
649       1.2940        XDUB     10:50:05      00025692010TRDU1 
640       1.2940        XDUB     10:50:05      00025692009TRDU1 
1,130      1.2940        XDUB     10:56:21      00025692181TRDU1 
858       1.2940        XDUB     11:02:12      00025692299TRDU1 
572       1.2940        XDUB     11:06:41      00025692343TRDU1 
919       1.2940        XDUB     11:06:41      00025692342TRDU1 
969       1.2940        XDUB     11:14:38      00025692364TRDU1 
87        1.2940        XDUB     11:20:13      00025692383TRDU1 
371       1.2940        XDUB     11:20:43      00025692391TRDU1 
256       1.2940        XDUB     11:20:43      00025692390TRDU1 
919       1.2940        XDUB     11:20:43      00025692389TRDU1 
968       1.2940        XDUB     11:29:46      00025692620TRDU1 
337       1.2940        XDUB     11:35:42      00025692696TRDU1 
220       1.2940        XDUB     11:50:24      00025692847TRDU1 
2,290      1.2940        XDUB     11:54:51      00025692906TRDU1 
294       1.2940        XDUB     11:54:51      00025692904TRDU1 
317       1.2940        XDUB     11:55:04      00025692911TRDU1 
186       1.2940        XDUB     11:55:04      00025692910TRDU1 
1,264      1.2940        XDUB     12:36:24      00025693206TRDU1 
224       1.2940        XDUB     12:50:09      00025693323TRDU1 
8,352      1.2960        XDUB     12:54:31      00025693362TRDU1 
1,466      1.2960        XDUB     12:58:01      00025693383TRDU1 
1,361      1.2960        XDUB     13:06:30      00025693465TRDU1 
1,356      1.2960        XDUB     13:14:24      00025693524TRDU1 
646       1.2940        XDUB     13:14:56      00025693526TRDU1 
229       1.2940        XDUB     13:33:02      00025693690TRDU1 
2,782      1.2960        XDUB     13:45:04      00025693874TRDU1 
1,506      1.2960        XDUB     13:45:04      00025693873TRDU1 
156       1.3000        XDUB     13:50:30      00025693931TRDU1 
1,250      1.3000        XDUB     13:50:30      00025693930TRDU1 
1,509      1.2980        XDUB     13:51:24      00025693936TRDU1 
1,472      1.2980        XDUB     13:51:24      00025693935TRDU1 
1,480      1.2980        XDUB     13:51:24      00025693934TRDU1 
212       1.2980        XDUB     14:14:10      00025694421TRDU1 
1,302      1.2980        XDUB     14:14:10      00025694420TRDU1 
1,381      1.2980        XDUB     14:20:05      00025694498TRDU1 
93        1.2940        XDUB     14:22:06      00025694508TRDU1 
217       1.2980        XDUB     14:30:15      00025694668TRDU1 
1,419      1.2980        XDUB     14:30:15      00025694667TRDU1 
1,286      1.2980        XDUB     14:30:15      00025694666TRDU1 
1,296      1.2940        XDUB     14:34:13      00025694802TRDU1 
1,299      1.2940        XDUB     14:34:13      00025694801TRDU1 
1,253      1.2940        XDUB     14:34:13      00025694800TRDU1 
1,253      1.2940        XDUB     14:34:13      00025694799TRDU1 
1,480      1.2900        XDUB     14:45:24      00025695030TRDU1 
758       1.2860        XDUB     14:45:25      00025695031TRDU1 
830       1.2900        XDUB     14:51:50      00025695349TRDU1 
550       1.2900        XDUB     14:51:50      00025695348TRDU1 
29        1.2900        XDUB     14:51:50      00025695347TRDU1 
1,319      1.2900        XDUB     14:55:57      00025695468TRDU1 
661       1.2860        XDUB     14:55:58      00025695470TRDU1 
29        1.2860        XDUB     14:55:58      00025695469TRDU1 
536       1.2840        XDUB     15:00:55      00025695550TRDU1 
344       1.2880        XDUB     15:06:59      00025695711TRDU1 
1,501      1.2880        XDUB     15:06:59      00025695710TRDU1 
56        1.2880        XDUB     15:09:47      00025695881TRDU1 
325       1.2880        XDUB     15:09:47      00025695880TRDU1 
2,003      1.2900        XDUB     15:29:43      00025696372TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.