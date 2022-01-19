DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 January 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 January 2022 it purchased a total of 251,619 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 125,000 126,619 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.3040 GBP1.0700 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2820 GBP1.0880 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2933 GBP1.0820

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 747,708,476 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,475 1.3040 XDUB 08:10:16 00025689293TRDU1 1,506 1.2940 XDUB 08:14:47 00025689337TRDU1 1,261 1.2940 XDUB 08:14:47 00025689336TRDU1 270 1.2980 XDUB 08:17:30 00025689379TRDU1 430 1.2980 XDUB 08:17:30 00025689377TRDU1 128 1.2980 XDUB 08:19:39 00025689402TRDU1 152 1.2980 XDUB 08:25:56 00025689533TRDU1 1,222 1.2980 XDUB 08:25:56 00025689532TRDU1 1,421 1.2980 XDUB 08:25:56 00025689531TRDU1 604 1.2980 XDUB 08:25:56 00025689530TRDU1 1,312 1.2920 XDUB 08:48:42 00025689859TRDU1 1,396 1.2960 XDUB 08:49:54 00025689877TRDU1 1 1.2940 XDUB 08:56:20 00025689943TRDU1 674 1.2980 XDUB 09:47:11 00025690580TRDU1 94 1.2980 XDUB 09:47:11 00025690579TRDU1 1,518 1.2980 XDUB 09:47:11 00025690578TRDU1 1,314 1.2980 XDUB 09:47:11 00025690577TRDU1 824 1.2980 XDUB 09:47:28 00025690588TRDU1 6,855 1.2980 XDUB 09:47:28 00025690587TRDU1 1,861 1.2980 XDUB 09:47:28 00025690586TRDU1 1,284 1.2980 XDUB 09:47:28 00025690584TRDU1 1,533 1.2960 XDUB 10:08:02 00025690869TRDU1 1,426 1.2960 XDUB 10:08:02 00025690867TRDU1 910 1.2940 XDUB 10:28:28 00025691650TRDU1 424 1.2940 XDUB 10:28:28 00025691649TRDU1 633 1.2940 XDUB 10:35:51 00025691851TRDU1 718 1.2940 XDUB 10:35:51 00025691850TRDU1 224 1.2940 XDUB 10:43:19 00025691933TRDU1 1,081 1.2940 XDUB 10:43:19 00025691932TRDU1 649 1.2940 XDUB 10:50:05 00025692010TRDU1 640 1.2940 XDUB 10:50:05 00025692009TRDU1 1,130 1.2940 XDUB 10:56:21 00025692181TRDU1 858 1.2940 XDUB 11:02:12 00025692299TRDU1 572 1.2940 XDUB 11:06:41 00025692343TRDU1 919 1.2940 XDUB 11:06:41 00025692342TRDU1 969 1.2940 XDUB 11:14:38 00025692364TRDU1 87 1.2940 XDUB 11:20:13 00025692383TRDU1 371 1.2940 XDUB 11:20:43 00025692391TRDU1 256 1.2940 XDUB 11:20:43 00025692390TRDU1 919 1.2940 XDUB 11:20:43 00025692389TRDU1 968 1.2940 XDUB 11:29:46 00025692620TRDU1 337 1.2940 XDUB 11:35:42 00025692696TRDU1 220 1.2940 XDUB 11:50:24 00025692847TRDU1 2,290 1.2940 XDUB 11:54:51 00025692906TRDU1 294 1.2940 XDUB 11:54:51 00025692904TRDU1 317 1.2940 XDUB 11:55:04 00025692911TRDU1 186 1.2940 XDUB 11:55:04 00025692910TRDU1 1,264 1.2940 XDUB 12:36:24 00025693206TRDU1 224 1.2940 XDUB 12:50:09 00025693323TRDU1 8,352 1.2960 XDUB 12:54:31 00025693362TRDU1 1,466 1.2960 XDUB 12:58:01 00025693383TRDU1 1,361 1.2960 XDUB 13:06:30 00025693465TRDU1 1,356 1.2960 XDUB 13:14:24 00025693524TRDU1 646 1.2940 XDUB 13:14:56 00025693526TRDU1 229 1.2940 XDUB 13:33:02 00025693690TRDU1 2,782 1.2960 XDUB 13:45:04 00025693874TRDU1 1,506 1.2960 XDUB 13:45:04 00025693873TRDU1 156 1.3000 XDUB 13:50:30 00025693931TRDU1 1,250 1.3000 XDUB 13:50:30 00025693930TRDU1 1,509 1.2980 XDUB 13:51:24 00025693936TRDU1 1,472 1.2980 XDUB 13:51:24 00025693935TRDU1 1,480 1.2980 XDUB 13:51:24 00025693934TRDU1 212 1.2980 XDUB 14:14:10 00025694421TRDU1 1,302 1.2980 XDUB 14:14:10 00025694420TRDU1 1,381 1.2980 XDUB 14:20:05 00025694498TRDU1 93 1.2940 XDUB 14:22:06 00025694508TRDU1 217 1.2980 XDUB 14:30:15 00025694668TRDU1 1,419 1.2980 XDUB 14:30:15 00025694667TRDU1 1,286 1.2980 XDUB 14:30:15 00025694666TRDU1 1,296 1.2940 XDUB 14:34:13 00025694802TRDU1 1,299 1.2940 XDUB 14:34:13 00025694801TRDU1 1,253 1.2940 XDUB 14:34:13 00025694800TRDU1 1,253 1.2940 XDUB 14:34:13 00025694799TRDU1 1,480 1.2900 XDUB 14:45:24 00025695030TRDU1 758 1.2860 XDUB 14:45:25 00025695031TRDU1 830 1.2900 XDUB 14:51:50 00025695349TRDU1 550 1.2900 XDUB 14:51:50 00025695348TRDU1 29 1.2900 XDUB 14:51:50 00025695347TRDU1 1,319 1.2900 XDUB 14:55:57 00025695468TRDU1 661 1.2860 XDUB 14:55:58 00025695470TRDU1 29 1.2860 XDUB 14:55:58 00025695469TRDU1 536 1.2840 XDUB 15:00:55 00025695550TRDU1 344 1.2880 XDUB 15:06:59 00025695711TRDU1 1,501 1.2880 XDUB 15:06:59 00025695710TRDU1 56 1.2880 XDUB 15:09:47 00025695881TRDU1 325 1.2880 XDUB 15:09:47 00025695880TRDU1 2,003 1.2900 XDUB 15:29:43 00025696372TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)