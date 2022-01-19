Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: TOC) (OTCQB: TCVNF) (FSE: TV3) announced trench results from its Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Mexico. The company's flagship Pilar Gold-Silver Property is located 140 kilometers south-east of the city of Hermosillo in the historic Sonora gold district in Mexico.

The four trenches, completed in December 2021, were 20 meters long, up to 5 meters wide and up to 2 meters deep and totaled 80 meters length. All four trenches intersected mineralization with two trenches yielding consistent mineralization across the entire length of the trench.

Trench 21-1, which tested a broad mineralized zone with visible copper oxide mineralization along the northwestern most extent of the Pilar main vein trend, totaled 21.5 meters in length and intersected 4.9 meters of 0.55 g/t gold and 11 g/t silver. Copper mineralization is a unique characteristic to this northwestern area of the property with weak anomalous copper values averaging 0.1% across the entire length of the trench.

Trench 21-2 was completed to better understand the controls of mineralization along the 4-Trench Trend. It returned significant mineralization across the entire length of the trench, intersecting 19.5 meters of 0.61 g/t gold and 6 g/t silver. A mineralized fault structure returned higher grades across 2.7 meters with 3 grams per tonne gold and 20 grams per tonne silver. Results from this trench further confirms the prospectivity of the 4-Trench target and the importance of continuing systematic exploration across the trend.

Trench 21-3 was completed to collect fresh channel samples across the surface expression of the Main Zone showing. Significant mineralization was intersected across the entire length of the trench, returning 19.8 meters of 0.73 g/t gold and 8 g/t silver, including 8.6 meters of 1.3 g/t gold and 12 g/t silver. Historic sampling suggests the mineralized zone extends on either side of the trench. Material from this trench will be bulk sampled for detailed column leach metallurgical test work.

Trench 21-4 was completed to test the northwestern extent of the Main Zone surface expression where a historic artisanal adit is located along the mineralized trend. The trench totalled 21 meters in length and intersected 7 meters of 0.54 g/t gold and 5 g/t silver.

Brodie Sutherland, CEO, stated, "The results from our trench program are very encouraging, especially in regard to defining key material for advanced metallurgical studies and showcasing the surface continuity of gold values. Material from these trenches will be utilized for advanced column leach studies to build off our encouraging bottle roll results from 2021 that yielded over 90% recovery of gold. Trench T-21-2 has yielded promising results in our developing 4-Trench Trend which we will follow up with systematic drill targeting."

More than 22,700 meters of drilling have been completed to date with highlights from 17,700 meters of Historic Core & RC drilling by previous operators including:

61.0 meters @ 0.8 g/t gold

16.5 meters @ 53.5 g/t gold and 53 g/t silver

13.0 meters @ 9.6 g/t gold

9.0 meters @ 10.2 g/t gold and 46 g/t silver

Tocvan also has an option to acquire up to 100% interest in the El Picacho Property within the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt also, located in Sonora, Mexico.

The shares are trading a $1.09 with approximately 32 million shares outstanding. For more information, please visit the company's website www.tocvan.com, contact Brodie Sutherland, CEO, at 403-668-7855 or email BSutherland@tocvan.ca.

