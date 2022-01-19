Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022

19.01.2022 | 13:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Länsförsäkringar Hypotek AB on STO Mortgage Bonds (25/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by
Länsförsäkringar Hypotek AB with effect from 2022-01-20. Last day of trading is
set to 2027-03-10. The instrument will be listed on STO Mortgage Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037779
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
