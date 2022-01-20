First paragraph, first sentence should read...to Friday, 11 February 2022 (instead of to Thursday, 10 February 2022).

The updated release reads:

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF DATE FOR ANNUAL INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that it has changed the date of its virtual annual PSH Investor Presentation from 27 January to Friday, 11 February 2022 at 14:00 GMT (9:00 EST). Event and registration details will be posted on the PSH website on Monday, 24 January: www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:Events)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119006121/en/

Contacts:

Media

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk